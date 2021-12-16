Ceremony held at Shuhada-e-APS University Nowshera to pay homage to APS martyrs

An elegant and simple ceremony was held at the Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology, Nowshera on the 7th anniversary of the terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :An elegant and simple ceremony was held at the Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology, Nowshera on the 7th anniversary of the terrorist attack on Army Public school Peshawar .

The Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department Kh, Mr. Humayun Khan was the chief guest accompanied by the Economic Advisor Mr. Hashmat Khan. The ex-Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Qamrul Wahab was also present on the occasion.

To pay homage to the martyrs and survivors of APS tragedy, a monument was constructed inside the University on self-help basis.

The Vice-Chancellor Shuhaha-e-APS University of Technology, Nowshera Prof. Dr.

Zaffar Muhammad Khan welcomed the guests, paid rich tribute to the martyrs of APS and announced allocation of Three (03) seats per program to the children of Shuhada.

The Secretary Industries highlighted the sacrifice of the martyrs for the betterment of the coming generations. The chief guest inaugurated the monument, paid tribute to the Shuhada by laying bouquet of flowers on the monument and recited fatiha for the Shuhada.

The Secretary also visited different projects that were displayed by the University's final year students. He showed great interest in the projects, extended advice about the industrial applications of the applied research project and appreciated the efforts of the students.