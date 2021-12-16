UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held At Shuhada-e-APS University Nowshera To Pay Homage To APS Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:06 PM

Ceremony held at Shuhada-e-APS University Nowshera to pay homage to APS martyrs

An elegant and simple ceremony was held at the Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology, Nowshera on the 7th anniversary of the terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :An elegant and simple ceremony was held at the Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology, Nowshera on the 7th anniversary of the terrorist attack on Army Public school Peshawar .

The Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department Kh, Mr. Humayun Khan was the chief guest accompanied by the Economic Advisor Mr. Hashmat Khan. The ex-Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Qamrul Wahab was also present on the occasion.

To pay homage to the martyrs and survivors of APS tragedy, a monument was constructed inside the University on self-help basis.

The Vice-Chancellor Shuhaha-e-APS University of Technology, Nowshera Prof. Dr.

Zaffar Muhammad Khan welcomed the guests, paid rich tribute to the martyrs of APS and announced allocation of Three (03) seats per program to the children of Shuhada.

The Secretary Industries highlighted the sacrifice of the martyrs for the betterment of the coming generations. The chief guest inaugurated the monument, paid tribute to the Shuhada by laying bouquet of flowers on the monument and recited fatiha for the Shuhada.

The Secretary also visited different projects that were displayed by the University's final year students. He showed great interest in the projects, extended advice about the industrial applications of the applied research project and appreciated the efforts of the students.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Peshawar Army Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Nowshera Commerce

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

25 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

55 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.