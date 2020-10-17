Ceremony held at SIAL

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) ::The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) can be made not only the best cargo hub of Pakistan but also the introduction of quality products in markets of Russia and Central Asian states has a huge potential to increase exports to a surprising extent.

These views were expressed by Roman Trandafilov, Russian Origin, the Chief Executive of Aquiline International, Sharjah, a prominent cargo company based in Sharjah, while addressing a reception in his honour as a guest after his visit to the Sialkot International Airport.

Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed, Capt Aijaz Ali Faizi, CEO Vision Air International, Farrukh Zaheer, Umair Ahsan, Founder Chairman Mian Muhammad Riaz and others were also present.

Mr Roman said that he was very happy to visit Pakistan for the first time on the invitation of Mian Naeem Javed. The business community not only completed various mega projects on self-help basis but also had an ability to run them successfully.

He said the purpose of his visit was to review the proposal to make Sialkot Airport a cargo hub, but when he came here he was delighted to know about Sialkot's products and their worldwide demand.

He gave full assurance of introducing these items in Russia and other Central Asian states markets.

Welcoming Mr Roman, Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed expressed his happiness that a very successful businessman who owns several air freighters and a cargo transportation business would come to Pakistan immediately after COVID-19 and make Sialkot Airport a cargo hub.

He said that considering Sialkot Airport as a cargo hub could be a very beneficial route for Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It will also save time and fuel for the air freighters.

Earlier, Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed also presented a shield to Mr Roman Trandafilov.