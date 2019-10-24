UrduPoint.com
Ceremony Held At Sialkot International Airport Limited

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

Ceremony held at Sialkot International Airport Limited

The management of the Sialkot International Airport hosted a ceremony in honour of airport's newly-appointed goodwill Ambassador Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The management of the Sialkot International Airport hosted a ceremony in honour of airport's newly-appointed goodwill Ambassador Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora.

Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Nadeem Anwar Quershi, Vice Chairman Muhammaf Afzal Shaheen and CEO Maj-Gen (Rtd) Muhammad Abid Aziz awarded the goodwill Ambassador credentials to Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora during the ceremony.

On this occasion, Sialkot Airport's Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza said that the SIAL directors, senior members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sialkot Dry Port Trust, Customs and others attended the ceremony.

