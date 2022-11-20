UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held At SOS Village In Connection With "Int'l Children Day"

November 20, 2022

Ceremony held at SOS village in connection with "Int'l Children Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :In connection with International Children's Day, a ceremony was organized at SOS Village for Orphan Children in Jamshoro on Sunday.

Social workers Dr. Chandi Ram, Dr. Heera Mani, Dr. Abdul Rahman Siyal, Dr. Pradeep Kumar and others specially participated in the event.

They had breakfast with orphan children living in the SOS Village to observe International Children's Day.

The children living in the SOS Village, also delivered speeches and presented tableaus, highlighting education, health, child rights, and other issues.

On the occasion, the guests presented food items and other gifts to the children.

They said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to help and take care of the homeless children and those living in sweet homes.

Deputy Director of SOS Village, Seema Zulfikar, said that the education, health and other needs of the children living here were taken care of in a better way.

She appealed to the social workers to admit the orphans of their areas to the SOS Village so that they can get an education, health, and other facilities.

