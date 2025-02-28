Open Menu

Ceremony Held At SZABIST School

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) ZAB-ed held a ceremony on Friday to celebrate students completing their education from prep to 7th class at SZABIST school.

Executive Director Dr. Lubina Khalid congratulated the students on achieving this milestone, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, hard work, and dedication in their future endeavors.

She encouraged the graduates to continue striving for excellence, fostering a growth mindset, and embracing challenges as opportunities for growth.

The ED also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the teachers, parents, and staff who have supported the students throughout their journey.

She praised the institute's commitment to providing a nurturing environment that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and character development.

She said, "We are proud to have received the Holistic Education Award in Dubai, which is a testament to our institution's commitment to providing a well-rounded education that goes beyond academics.

This award is the biggest achievement for us, and it reinforces our belief in focusing on quality character and quality of personality, in addition to academic excellence."

The ceremony was a testament to the institute's dedication to shaping young minds and empowering them to become responsible, compassionate, and innovative leaders of tomorrow. As the graduates embark on their next academic journey, they carry with them the values, skills, and knowledge imparted by SZABIST ZAB-ED, poised to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.Students present the Magics and Dances and weared different colours of gown and caps in the ceremony.

At the end academic administration distributed sheilds, certificates among the students. SZABIST College Principal Faheem Ali Solangi, faculty staff members, a large number of students, their parents attended the ceremony.

