Ceremony Held At SZABIST School
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) ZAB-ed held a ceremony on Friday to celebrate students completing their education from prep to 7th class at SZABIST school.
Executive Director Dr. Lubina Khalid congratulated the students on achieving this milestone, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, hard work, and dedication in their future endeavors.
She encouraged the graduates to continue striving for excellence, fostering a growth mindset, and embracing challenges as opportunities for growth.
The ED also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the teachers, parents, and staff who have supported the students throughout their journey.
She praised the institute's commitment to providing a nurturing environment that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and character development.
She said, "We are proud to have received the Holistic Education Award in Dubai, which is a testament to our institution's commitment to providing a well-rounded education that goes beyond academics.
This award is the biggest achievement for us, and it reinforces our belief in focusing on quality character and quality of personality, in addition to academic excellence."
The ceremony was a testament to the institute's dedication to shaping young minds and empowering them to become responsible, compassionate, and innovative leaders of tomorrow. As the graduates embark on their next academic journey, they carry with them the values, skills, and knowledge imparted by SZABIST ZAB-ED, poised to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.Students present the Magics and Dances and weared different colours of gown and caps in the ceremony.
At the end academic administration distributed sheilds, certificates among the students. SZABIST College Principal Faheem Ali Solangi, faculty staff members, a large number of students, their parents attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held at SZABIST School5 minutes ago
-
Ramzan facilitation bazaar set up in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador distributes umbrellas to security personnel amid rain in federal capital5 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan visits Pakistan High Commission in Singapore5 minutes ago
-
GSCWU Bahawalpur holds third convocation, awards degrees to 3,988 graduates14 minutes ago
-
Five model bazars activated in Faisalabad division15 minutes ago
-
Türkiye consul general calls on Punjab LG minister15 minutes ago
-
Fake drinks prepared for Ramazan supply seized15 minutes ago
-
Judge orders release of 10 prisoners15 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 10 criminals25 minutes ago
-
Scientist Dr Markhand dedicates Khalifa International Award to Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Punjab boosts climate resilience with High-Tech farming solutions25 minutes ago