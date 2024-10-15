Ceremony held at UAD to create awareness about breast cancer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) An awareness ceremony was organized at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) to create awareness about breast cancer among the girls and women.

UAD Lecturer Madam Sadia presided over the event which was attended by teachers and students of the university in large numbers.

Madam Sadia shed a light on importance of basic knowledge among the women about the initial symptoms, treatment and timely diagnosis of breast cancer.

She said that the month of October is observed as creating awareness about breast cancer among women to give this basic knowledge to the women.

She said the ratio of breast cancer was alarmingly high in Pakistan as thousands of women got affected with the disease on annual basis. “Each eighth female is affected with the breast cancer,” she mentioned.

She said that the disease could be cured through regular checkups and timely diagnosis.

The visuals and documentaries were played while literature was also distributed among the participants to make them aware about the breast cancer.

Later, the experts also responded to different questions raised by the participating females about the disease.