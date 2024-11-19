Ceremony held at UAD to mark world Radiology Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Radiology Department of University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on Tuesday organized a ceremony in connection with International Radiology Day.

The ceremony was organized following the special instructions of UAD Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shakibullah to pay tribute to the inverter of X-Ray Wilhelm Roentgen.

Radiology Department’s Head Sadia Safi, Head of the MLT Department Umar Nafees and senior faculty members of the relevant departments besides a number of students attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers highlighted the importance and utility of X-rays, which brought a revolution in the medical field.

Sadia Safi, provided a briefing on the diagnostic facilities available for patients and other academic activities in the department.

A cake was also cut during the event.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibllah appreciated the efforts of the Radiology Department and its staff for their contributions towards the welfare of patients and the ongoing activities in the department.