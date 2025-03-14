Ceremony held at Valmiki Mandir Bahawalpur to celebrate Holi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Valmiki Mandir in Bahawalpur to celebrate Holi festival, in which Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora participated as the chief guest.

Former MPA Kamran Bhatti, Dawood Sohitra, Shakeel Chaman, Mian Umar Hayat, Chand Kumar, Gopal Ram, Amar Lal, Raju Lal, Babar Lal, Amar Lall, and Shah Rukh, along with other members of the Hindu community were also present.

A large number of people from the Hindu community celebrated the joys of Holi at the event. The temple was beautifully decorated with electric lights, and security arrangements were made by the district administration and police. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora joined in the Holi festivities and expressed his happiness. Prayers for peace, love, and brotherhood around the world were offered on this occasion. The Holi celebrations began on March 13th across Pakistan.