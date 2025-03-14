Open Menu

Ceremony Held At Valmiki Mandir Bahawalpur To Celebrate Holi

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Ceremony held at Valmiki Mandir Bahawalpur to celebrate Holi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Valmiki Mandir in Bahawalpur to celebrate Holi festival, in which Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora participated as the chief guest.

Former MPA Kamran Bhatti, Dawood Sohitra, Shakeel Chaman, Mian Umar Hayat, Chand Kumar, Gopal Ram, Amar Lal, Raju Lal, Babar Lal, Amar Lall, and Shah Rukh, along with other members of the Hindu community were also present.

A large number of people from the Hindu community celebrated the joys of Holi at the event. The temple was beautifully decorated with electric lights, and security arrangements were made by the district administration and police. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora joined in the Holi festivities and expressed his happiness. Prayers for peace, love, and brotherhood around the world were offered on this occasion. The Holi celebrations began on March 13th across Pakistan.

Recent Stories

JUI leader, three others got injured in blast insi ..

JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque

6 minutes ago
 IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meeting ..

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 Union Association for Human Rights supports local, ..

Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..

36 minutes ago
 TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House ..

TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords

36 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED3 ..

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024

51 minutes ago
 Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on J ..

Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

54 minutes ago
Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billio ..

Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February

1 hour ago
 MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to ..

MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan