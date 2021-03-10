Ceremony held at Women University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) ::A function was held at the Government College Women University under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar in connection with the International Women Day.

Member Provincial Assembly Syeda Farah Azmi, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, women, teachers and students participated in the ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Government College Women's University (GCWU) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar while expressing her views said women welfare was also very important for national development and prosperity.