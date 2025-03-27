Ceremony held for officers promoted to DSP Rank

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in honor of 78 officers promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), here on Thursday.

The ranks were conferred upon the 78 promoted DSPs.

Punjab Police spokesperson shared that a large number of parents, children, and family members of the promoted officers attended the event.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, along with senior officers, congratulated the newly promoted officers and their families. He said that a successful officer is one who gives equal importance to crime control and administration. He directed officers to ensure the effective use of modern technology for law and order, crime control, administrative matters, and public service delivery.

He also emphasized the importance of taking special care of the capacity, needs, and welfare of the subordinate force.

He further noted that the key challenges facing the police force include managing security, law and order, combating terrorism. He praised the Punjab Police for being a solid defense against external terrorists at border checkpoints and criminals in the Kacha area.

The officers promoted to the rank of DSP include Babar Ashraf, Asif Atta, Zaki Rehan, Abdul Majid, Asad Rasheed, Muhammad Yaqoob, Anil Anwar, Qamar Abbas, Rao Dilshad Ali, Abdul Azim, and others.

Senior officers, including Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, MD Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Ahsan Younas, DIG Establishment-II Captain (Retd) Liaqat Ali Malik, and AIG Finance Dr. Nida Umar Chatha, also attended the ceremony.