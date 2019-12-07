UrduPoint.com
Ceremony Held In Connection With 37th Inception Day Of BKIA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:32 PM

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday arranged a colorful ceremony on the 37th inception day of Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday arranged a colorful ceremony on the 37th inception day of Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA). Legendary player of squash, Qamar Zaman was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Operating Officer, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi said that all the necessary steps have been taken to improve the service delivery and facilitate passengers at the airport. He said that efforts are also underway to improve the efficiency of the staff and develop the facility according to contemporary standards.

He also urged the airport staff to perform their duties with professional exuberance and dedication keeping in view the expectations of travelers. Prayers were also offered for those who lost their lives in tragic plane crash at Havelian.

