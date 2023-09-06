Open Menu

Ceremony Held In Connection With Defense Day At Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KOHAT, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) ::District Administration Kohat here Wednesday arranged a ceremony in connection with Pakistan Defense Day.

The ceremony among others was attended by officers of district administration Kohat, Department of education, Rescue 1122, District Youth Officer, Civil Defense Officer and large number of teachers and students of schools.

English and urdu declamation contest and tableaus were held to mark the day while school children sing national songs and anthems to highlighted services of people and forces on defense day.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner said that September 6 is the day that reminds us the unity and spirit exhibited by security forces to foil evil intentions of enemy.

He said we should remember the sacrifices offered by security forces and people of country to defend the motherland on September 6.

