Open Menu

Ceremony Held In Connection With Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Ceremony held in connection with Independence Day

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at Government High school No. 1 in connection with Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while District education Officer Sher Muhammad supervised the proceedings.

Students delivered passionate speeches and presented national songs, receiving appreciation from the audience. In his address,

Addressing the ceremony Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar highlighted the significance of Independence Day and shed light on Marka-e-Haq.

He said that the country’s independence was achieved through immense sacrifices and urged the younger generation to honor those sacrifices by contributing to the nation's development.

The District Education Officer and Assistant Commissioner distributed prizes among students who performed exceptionally and referred to them as the true asset of the nation.

They paid tribute to national heroes, the armed forces, and the people of the country for their remarkable efforts and victories on every front during the struggle.

The event concluded with a message encouraging students to follow the golden principles of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — unity, faith, and discipline to help brighten the future of the country.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

1 minute ago
 ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May ..

ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases

5 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez af ..

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating

13 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE

16 minutes ago
 Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away af ..

Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness

18 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn glob ..

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..

1 hour ago
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

1 hour ago
 Council of Europe urges members to refrain from ar ..

Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..

1 hour ago
 Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Co ..

Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Sup ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex

2 hours ago
 COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to posi ..

COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..

2 hours ago
 Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in ..

Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan