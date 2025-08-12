Ceremony Held In Connection With Independence Day
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at Government High school No. 1 in connection with Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day.
Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while District education Officer Sher Muhammad supervised the proceedings.
Students delivered passionate speeches and presented national songs, receiving appreciation from the audience. In his address,
Addressing the ceremony Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar highlighted the significance of Independence Day and shed light on Marka-e-Haq.
He said that the country’s independence was achieved through immense sacrifices and urged the younger generation to honor those sacrifices by contributing to the nation's development.
The District Education Officer and Assistant Commissioner distributed prizes among students who performed exceptionally and referred to them as the true asset of the nation.
They paid tribute to national heroes, the armed forces, and the people of the country for their remarkable efforts and victories on every front during the struggle.
The event concluded with a message encouraging students to follow the golden principles of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — unity, faith, and discipline to help brighten the future of the country.
