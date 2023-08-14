Open Menu

Ceremony Held In GU To Celebrate I Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Gomal University (GU) organized a ceremony in its Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium in connection with the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Gomal University Prof. Dr Shakibullah hoisted the national flag at the start of the ceremony which was attended by the District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Rescue 1122 Dera Owais Babar, Deans, Directors, teachers, officers, employees of all departments, media representatives and students in large numbers.

A smartly dressed contingent paid a salute to the national flag and the students of Wensam College presented tableaus.

The employees of the university belonging to the minority community sang a song expressing their love for the motherland.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium was echoed with slogan of 'Pakistan-Zindabad' (Long live Pakistan).

Addressing the ceremony, the VC said that freedom was a great blessing and we should thank Allah for giving us a free Islamic country Pakistan, adding, it was the duty of all the citizens of Pakistan to protect this blessing.

He said that the living nations celebrate their independence in a well-mannered way and that was why the Gomal University also organized this solemn and elegant ceremony to celebrate the Independence of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

These celebrations were aimed to make our future generations believe how our forefathers sacrificed their lives for freedom, he added.

"There were countless sacrifices of our elders behind this freedom which can never be forgotten," the vice chancellor mentioned.

In the ceremony, students of different departments of Gomal University also gave speeches regarding Independence Day.

The independence celebration cake was also cut and Dr Shakibullah and other senior officials of the university also planted saplings in the university.

