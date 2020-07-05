Ceremony held in honor of DPO Jhelum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held in honor of District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Rana Umer Farooq at RPO office here on Sunday.

Besides, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Branch Khurrum Shahzad, DPO Chakwal Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP Operation Tariq Wallyat, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar and other officials attended the ceremony.

RPO Dr Suhail Habeeb Tajik, who arranged ceremony, paid tribute to the DPO Jhelum for eradicating crime from the area.

He said that there was dire need to change Thana culture. A public friendly police culture should be promoted, he added.

Now, DPO Jhelum Rana Umer Farooq has been posted to Toba Tak Singh while Shakir Hussain Dawar has been placed to Jhelum as DPO.