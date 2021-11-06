UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held In Honor Of Outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:08 PM

Ceremony held in honor of outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A farewell ceremony was held in honor of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar at Police Line here on Saturday.

Addressing on the occasion, RPO said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the public.

He advised the Police Officers to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly adding that Police should eradicate the crime from the society. Further improvement will come, take all possible steps to improve the force, Rawalpindi district has always performed well in difficult situations, he added.

RPO visited the memorial of martyrs. Wreaths were laid on the memorial and prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs. A well-armed contingent of Rawalpindi Police also saluted to RPO for his meritorious services.

SSP Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Divisional SPs, Apart from SDPOs, he also met senior police officers of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts.

