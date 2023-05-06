UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held In Honour Of Promoted Police Officers

Published May 06, 2023

Ceremony held in honour of promoted police officers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :A prestigious ceremony was held in the honour of police officers promoted from sub-inspector to inspector here at Police Range Office.

According to a police spokesman, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi presented ranks to 17 Sub-Inspectors including Tariq Saleem, Mohammad Tariq, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Mushtaq, Fazl Elahi, Sharifullah, Shah Wali, Karam Elahi, Muhammad Ayub, Kifayat Ullah, Aurangzeb, Muhammad Aslam, Gul Wali, Chan Shah, Noor Aslam and Abdul Jabbar. The promoted officers were appointed as inspectors.

On this occasion, the RPO Dera said that following the vision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, the measures were being taken on priority basis for promotion and welfare of police officers and employees.

The promotion was recognition to the hard work and excellence of police officers, he added.

He was of the view that timely promotion further improves the performance of departmental affairs, adding, the personnel and officers work with new passion and enthusiasm after promotion.

He mentioned that promotion and welfare of police officers and personnel was among his top priorities.

At the end of the ceremony, RPO Dera expressed success and good wishes for the newly promoted police officers. He hoped that the promoted officers would contribute their best towards effective policing.

