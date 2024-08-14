Ceremony held in PHC to mark Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) An impressive ceremony was held on the premises of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to celebrate Independence Day.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Judges, Advocate General, Deputy Attorney General, District and Session Judge Peshawar, Chairman Services Tribunal and members of bas associations attended the ceremony.

Chief Justice hoisted the flag while a smart contingent of police presented salute.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Justice congratulated the nation on Independence Day and paid tribute to struggle of Muslim leaders to get a separate homeland. He also prayed for solidarity, development and progress of the country.

