UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony Held On Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam At DC Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Ceremony held on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at DC office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :An impressive ceremony in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Friday.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mudasar Riaz, Member Peace Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Tauqeer Hussain Baba, Ulemas, additional deputy commissioners, senior police officials and others.

DC Mudasir Riaz paid glowing tribute to the great visionary leader and said Pakistan is a country for which Quaid-e-Azam did great efforts, adding that now it was responsibilityof the nation to take forward the vision and mission of the great leader.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and others also paid homage to the father of nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Muhammad Ali Jinnah Event

Recent Stories

PDM summons an important session on January 2

21 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

27 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

22 minutes ago

Results of Russia's Sputnik V Trials on Senior Cit ..

22 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

44 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing two in sialkot

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.