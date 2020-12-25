Ceremony held on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at DC office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :An impressive ceremony in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Friday.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mudasar Riaz, Member Peace Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Tauqeer Hussain Baba, Ulemas, additional deputy commissioners, senior police officials and others.

DC Mudasir Riaz paid glowing tribute to the great visionary leader and said Pakistan is a country for which Quaid-e-Azam did great efforts, adding that now it was responsibilityof the nation to take forward the vision and mission of the great leader.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and others also paid homage to the father of nation.