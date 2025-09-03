Open Menu

Ceremony Held On Getting ISO Certificate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Ceremony held on getting ISO certificate

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A ceremony was held at Regional Office Sargodha in honour of world-class ISO 900:2015

certification to the provincial ombudsman of Punjab.

Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Muhammad Ilyas Gul, Advisor Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Office Saifur Rehman, DIG Jails Saeedullah Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Sharin Gul and heads of various provincial departments participated in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, a cake was also cut in celebration of success.

Speaking on this occasion, Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Muhammad Ilyas Gul said the institution

had obtained world-class certification which the institution feels proud.

He said that the office of the provincial ombudsman was providing relief to people according to international standards.

He said that the jurisdiction of the provincial ombudsman is up to all departments of Punjab and

effective measures were being taken to provide timely relief to the citizens.

Recent Stories

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

15 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

15 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

15 hours ago
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

15 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

15 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

15 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

15 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

15 hours ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan