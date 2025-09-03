Ceremony Held On Getting ISO Certificate
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A ceremony was held at Regional Office Sargodha in honour of world-class ISO 900:2015
certification to the provincial ombudsman of Punjab.
Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Muhammad Ilyas Gul, Advisor Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Office Saifur Rehman, DIG Jails Saeedullah Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Sharin Gul and heads of various provincial departments participated in the ceremony.
During the ceremony, a cake was also cut in celebration of success.
Speaking on this occasion, Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Muhammad Ilyas Gul said the institution
had obtained world-class certification which the institution feels proud.
He said that the office of the provincial ombudsman was providing relief to people according to international standards.
He said that the jurisdiction of the provincial ombudsman is up to all departments of Punjab and
effective measures were being taken to provide timely relief to the citizens.
