KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A special ceremony in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office here on Friday.

DC Manzar Javed Ali was chief guest while ADC (Revenue) Abid Hussain Bhatti, ADCG Shabbir Hussain Cheema, AC Pattoki Sheroon Nizai, AC Kot Radha Kishan Raja Muhammad Qasim, Deputy Director Colleges Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and officials of various departments attended the ceremony.

DC Manzar Javed Ali While addressing the participants paid rich tributeto Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the creation of Pakistan.