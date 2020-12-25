UrduPoint.com
Ceremony Held On Quaid-e-Azam's Birth Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:14 PM

A prestigious ceremony was organized here on Friday by the district administration to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Government Commerce College Sialkot-Fort

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :-:A prestigious ceremony was organized here on Friday by the district administration to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Government Commerce College Sialkot-Fort.

Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Farooq Sadiq, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq said the country could be made a welfare state by following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Later, the minister with other officers cut a cake and sweets were distributed among the participants.

Special prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity of the country.

