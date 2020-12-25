FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A ceremony was organized by the District Education Authority to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary at the Crescent High school here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan, a large number of teachers and students besides people belonging to different walks of life participated in the event.

The DC said urged the young generation to equip themselves with education and devote their energies for realization of the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Other speakers also paid tribute to the father of nation and his visionary leadershipwho successfully achieved a separate homeland for the Muslims.

Later, the DC with others also cut a cake to mark the day.