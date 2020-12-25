UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony Held On Quaid-e-Azam's Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Ceremony held on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A ceremony was organized by the District Education Authority to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary at the Crescent High school here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan, a large number of teachers and students besides people belonging to different walks of life participated in the event.

The DC said urged the young generation to equip themselves with education and devote their energies for realization of the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Other speakers also paid tribute to the father of nation and his visionary leadershipwho successfully achieved a separate homeland for the Muslims.

Later, the DC with others also cut a cake to mark the day.

Related Topics

Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young Muhammad Ali Muslim Event

Recent Stories

PDM summons an important session on January 2

25 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

31 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

26 minutes ago

Results of Russia's Sputnik V Trials on Senior Cit ..

26 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

48 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing two in sialkot

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.