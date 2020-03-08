UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony Held On Women's Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Ceremony held on women's day

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said the International Women's Day was dedicated to honouring the achievements and contribution of women in various fields.

She expressed these views during a ceremony in connection with the International Women Day here on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by parliamentarians, heads of diplomatic missions, government officials, representatives from development organizations, private sector, UN agencies and media persons.  Ashifa Riaz said that the women development department was committed to support the implementation of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 within government departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Women Development Department, Secretary Ambreen Raza,shared progress of the department since its inception in 2012.

