Ceremony Held Regarding Defence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Ceremony held regarding Defence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A ceremony to mark Defence Day was held at Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary school in collaboration with the district administration and district education authority here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashif Raza Awan was the chief guest.

Chief Executive Officer Education Ali Ahmed Sian, Principal Saeed Ahmed, and a large number of students were also present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashif Raza said;" The 1965 war is an excellent chapter in the defence history of Pakistan when our brave armed forces defended the homeland with greatcourage and failed nefarious designs of enemies".

On this occasion, students of different schools presented national songs.

