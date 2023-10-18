Open Menu

Ceremony Held Regarding Disaster Risk Reduction At SBKWU

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Ceremony held regarding Disaster Risk Reduction at SBKWU

A special function was organized at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU) in connection with National Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A special function was organized at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU) in connection with National Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Sajida Noreen, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Dr. Murtaza, Anwar Adil OIC, APM Islamic Relief, Director Civil Defense Rafu Gul, and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants of the event, Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali said that developing economies were in dire need of modern DRR methods based on local challenges and needs which would be able to deal with the challenges posed by multiple threats, especially climate change.

He further said that natural calamities could not be eradicated, we were here to discuss how we could reduce the disasters.We live in a society where natural calamities are seen every day while taking necessary measures in natural calamities and providing relief to the people is the first priority, he said.

In the event, the team of Rescue 1122 will give sketches regarding first aid to the students. An awareness walk was also organized on the occasion of Disaster Risk Reduction Day. During the walk, a large number of students, faculty and civil society delegates held placards and banners with awareness messages.

Related Topics

Balochistan Civil Society Sardar Bahadur Khan Rescue 1122 Women Event OIC

Recent Stories

Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

21 minutes ago
 UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job s ..

UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job security in age of AI

21 minutes ago
 Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hosp ..

Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hospital strike

3 minutes ago
 Maulana Azad urges int’l community to unite for ..

Maulana Azad urges int’l community to unite for Palestinian freedom, peace

3 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karach ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

52 minutes ago
 Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket W ..

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

52 minutes ago
Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hosp ..

Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hospital strike

52 minutes ago
 Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced ..

Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced kiss scandal

52 minutes ago
 ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank ..

ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank IPIS

60 minutes ago
 Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies ..

Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies, sit ins

1 hour ago
 Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

1 hour ago
 Thalassemia affected children visits Governor Hous ..

Thalassemia affected children visits Governor House

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan