Ceremony held regarding Disaster Risk Reduction at SBKWU

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A special function was organized at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU) in connection with National Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Sajida Noreen, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Dr. Murtaza, Anwar Adil OIC, APM Islamic Relief, Director Civil Defense Rafu Gul, and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants of the event, Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali said that developing economies were in dire need of modern DRR methods based on local challenges and needs which would be able to deal with the challenges posed by multiple threats, especially climate change.

He further said that natural calamities could not be eradicated, we were here to discuss how we could reduce the disasters.We live in a society where natural calamities are seen every day while taking necessary measures in natural calamities and providing relief to the people is the first priority, he said.

In the event, the team of Rescue 1122 will give sketches regarding first aid to the students. An awareness walk was also organized on the occasion of Disaster Risk Reduction Day. During the walk, a large number of students, faculty and civil society delegates held placards and banners with awareness messages.