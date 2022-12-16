Ceremony held regarding International Day of Special Children

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A ceremony was organized by Safe Hands Welfare Organization and Azad Pakistan (NGOs) in connection with the International Day of Special Children here on Friday.

The students presented a tableau and various national songs while representatives of various welfare organizations participated in the event.

The speakers said they would continue to take steps to encourage special children so that they could also be made an active member of the society.

They added special children had great potential and it was a need of the hour to brush up their abilities.

Later, the guests distributed wheel-chairs, talking watches, braille frame boards, geometry,copies, white cans and certificates among special children.