Ceremony Held Regarding Pakistan Day In Supervision Of Kalat DC

Ceremony held regarding Pakistan Day in supervision of Kalat DC

A grand ceremony was held in District Hall Kalat regarding Pakistan Day on March 23 in the supervision of Kalat Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Durrani on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A grand ceremony was held in District Hall Kalat regarding Pakistan Day on March 23 in the supervision of Kalat Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Durrani on Tuesday.

In the ceremony, students of schools and colleges presented songs, speeches and beautiful tableaus regarding Pakistan Day.

Deputy Commissioner Munir Durrani Kalat SP Kalat Dostain Dashti, Wing Commander FC 111 Colonel Umar Farooq, ADC Kalat Fida Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Baloch, DSP Manzoor Ahmad Mengal, DEO Nisar Ahmad Noorzai, district officers and large number of students attended the ceremony.

Addressing at the event, Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmed Durrani, Colonel Umar Farooq, SP Dostain Dashti and others said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices and now it was the duty of all to protect our country and play their full role in the development and prosperity of state.

He said that no nation could progress without education, therefore students should focus all their attention on education.

Finally, Deputy Commissioner Kalat announced to give cash prizes to the students who presented the best speeches.

