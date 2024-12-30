Ceremony Held To Bid Farewell To Kohat License Branch In-charge
A farewell ceremony was organized by the Anti-Corruption Department Kohat office on Monday in honour of Kohat License Branch In-charge Haji Mir Ajam for his 38 years distinguished service
The ceremony was attended by Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Crime Bannu Region Fida Muhammad, Circle Officer Shafiqur-ur-Rehman Khattak, and other staff members.
Assistant Director Fida Muhammad paid a rich tribute to Haji Mir Ajam's services, acknowledging his dedication and commitment to his role. The ceremony was a testament to the respect and admiration Haji Mir Ajam has earned during his illustrious career.
The farewell ceremony was a dignified and memorable occasion, marking the end of an era for Haji Mir Ajam's remarkable service.
