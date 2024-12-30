Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge

A farewell ceremony was organized by the Anti-Corruption Department Kohat office on Monday in honour of Kohat License Branch In-charge Haji Mir Ajam for his 38 years distinguished service

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A farewell ceremony was organized by the Anti-Corruption Department Kohat office on Monday in honour of Kohat License Branch In-charge Haji Mir Ajam for his 38 years distinguished service.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Crime Bannu Region Fida Muhammad, Circle Officer Shafiqur-ur-Rehman Khattak, and other staff members.

Assistant Director Fida Muhammad paid a rich tribute to Haji Mir Ajam's services, acknowledging his dedication and commitment to his role. The ceremony was a testament to the respect and admiration Haji Mir Ajam has earned during his illustrious career.

The farewell ceremony was a dignified and memorable occasion, marking the end of an era for Haji Mir Ajam's remarkable service.

