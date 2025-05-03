Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Boost School Enrollment

Published May 03, 2025

Ceremony held to boost school enrollment

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) In a significant move to boost school enrollment, a grand ceremony and awareness walk was organized at Government Girls Primary School (GGPS) Mujahid Nagar here Saturday.

The event was jointly organized by the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and the Education department.

The initiative is part of the ongoing nationwide enrollment campaign aimed at ensuring that no child is left out of the education system.

District Education Officer (Female) Syeda Anjum was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Deputy DEO (Female) Ms. Farhat Jabeen, NCHD Assistant Director Ms. Asma Sadaf, and ASDEO Ms. Samina besides a large number of parents, teachers, and community members.

Speaking at the occasion, DEO Syeda Anjum emphasized the critical role of education in national progress and urged upon the parents to enroll their children—especially girls—in government schools during the enrollment drive.

She highlighted the facilities being offered in public schools including highly qualified teaching staff, free education, textbooks, and other essential resources.

Ms. Asma Sadaf from NCHD stated that the organization's goal is to facilitate the enrollment of atleast 100 out-of-school children in coordination with the Education Department. She reiterated NCHD’s commitment to continuing efforts for the promotion of education and the success of the enrollment campaign.

The event concluded with an awareness walk in support of the enrollment initiative, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, parents, and local officials.

