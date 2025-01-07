Ceremony held to celebrate achievements, partnerships in various fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The provincial capital witnessed a grand ceremony organized through the collaboration of FK Marketing and 92 Homes, bringing together prominent figures to celebrate achievements and contributions across various fields.

The event was honored by the presence of Aftab Alam Afridi, Khyber Paktunkhwa Minister of Law, Syed Atahib Hassan Shah, CEO of 92 Homes, and Farhan Khan Khalil, CEO of FK Marketing, who shared inspiring words with the attendees.

The ceremony included the presentation of awards recognizing outstanding services in diverse areas. The honorees included Advocate Natasha Soman, Naz Parveen, Augustine Jacob, Maulana Mujahid Turangzai, Khalid Ayub, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Kamil Khan, Shah Tukhel Khan Khalil, and Abdullah Shah.

Minister of Law Aftab Alam Afridi commended the efforts of FK Marketing and 92 Homes, expressing appreciation for their contributions to the region's progress.

Farhan Khan Khalil also extended gratitude to the guests, reaffirming his organization’s commitment to provincial development.

The evening concluded with a dinner and a lively performance by the Dreamers Band, who captivated the audience with their music.