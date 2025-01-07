Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Celebrate Achievements, Partnerships In Various Fields

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Ceremony held to celebrate achievements, partnerships in various fields

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The provincial capital witnessed a grand ceremony organized through the collaboration of FK Marketing and 92 Homes, bringing together prominent figures to celebrate achievements and contributions across various fields.

The event was honored by the presence of Aftab Alam Afridi, Khyber Paktunkhwa Minister of Law, Syed Atahib Hassan Shah, CEO of 92 Homes, and Farhan Khan Khalil, CEO of FK Marketing, who shared inspiring words with the attendees.

The ceremony included the presentation of awards recognizing outstanding services in diverse areas. The honorees included Advocate Natasha Soman, Naz Parveen, Augustine Jacob, Maulana Mujahid Turangzai, Khalid Ayub, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Kamil Khan, Shah Tukhel Khan Khalil, and Abdullah Shah.

Minister of Law Aftab Alam Afridi commended the efforts of FK Marketing and 92 Homes, expressing appreciation for their contributions to the region's progress.

Farhan Khan Khalil also extended gratitude to the guests, reaffirming his organization’s commitment to provincial development.

The evening concluded with a dinner and a lively performance by the Dreamers Band, who captivated the audience with their music.

Related Topics

Music Progress Aftab Alam Afridi Event Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

27 minutes ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

1 hour ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

1 hour ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

2 hours ago
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiop ..

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

3 hours ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan