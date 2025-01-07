Ceremony Held To Celebrate Achievements, Partnerships In Various Fields
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The provincial capital witnessed a grand ceremony organized through the collaboration of FK Marketing and 92 Homes, bringing together prominent figures to celebrate achievements and contributions across various fields.
The event was honored by the presence of Aftab Alam Afridi, Khyber Paktunkhwa Minister of Law, Syed Atahib Hassan Shah, CEO of 92 Homes, and Farhan Khan Khalil, CEO of FK Marketing, who shared inspiring words with the attendees.
The ceremony included the presentation of awards recognizing outstanding services in diverse areas. The honorees included Advocate Natasha Soman, Naz Parveen, Augustine Jacob, Maulana Mujahid Turangzai, Khalid Ayub, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Kamil Khan, Shah Tukhel Khan Khalil, and Abdullah Shah.
Minister of Law Aftab Alam Afridi commended the efforts of FK Marketing and 92 Homes, expressing appreciation for their contributions to the region's progress.
Farhan Khan Khalil also extended gratitude to the guests, reaffirming his organization’s commitment to provincial development.
The evening concluded with a dinner and a lively performance by the Dreamers Band, who captivated the audience with their music.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin intensifies crackdown on alms-seekers, 03 arrested1 minute ago
-
Ceremony held to celebrate achievements, partnerships in various fields2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured during police encounter2 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered22 minutes ago
-
Efforts accelerated to complete City Road construction process42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 33,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Rwp Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 176,337 citizens during 20241 hour ago
-
Elders who refused to sign Kurram Peace Agreement arrested1 hour ago
-
Police arrest thief, recover 12 tola stolen gold ornaments1 hour ago
-
Five liquor dealers held2 hours ago
-
DPO Dera for more steps to improve security situation2 hours ago
-
Pakistan condoles deaths by earthquake in China's Xizang region2 hours ago