Ceremony held to celebrate Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan on Tuesday attended flag hoisting ceremony to pay homage and tributes to the Lahorites for their national zeal and valour in 1965 war against India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan on Tuesday attended flag hoisting ceremony to pay homage and tributes to the Lahorites for their national zeal and valour in 1965 war against India.

The ceremony was held in connection with 'Defence Day' at Town Hall wherein army officers among others attended the graceful event.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said, "Pakistan Army is custodian of state's territorial integrity," adding that nation was proud of the success of the army in 1965 against India.

He said that in September 6 war, every citizen belonging to Lahore had played his vital role and stood by shoulder-to-shoulder with the army.

On the occasion schoolchildren performed national songs.

Earlier, on his arrival, the commissioner was presented guard of honour.