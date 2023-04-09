Ceremony held to celebrate Easter at Police Lines Headquarter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A ceremony was organized for the Christian police officers at Police Lines Headquarters on the occasion of Easter here on Sunday.

SP Headquarters Maham Khan congratulated police officers and their children on Easter and expressed good wishes.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion.

City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mahmood Hamdani also congratulated all Christian community especially Christian police officers on Easter.

He said the purpose of holding the event is to share in your joys and happiness, adding that their services are laudable and commendable in policing and preventing crimes.

The Christain police officers also thanked CPO Khalis Mehmood Hamdani for arranging the Easter event.