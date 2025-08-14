Ceremony held to celebrate Independence Day at Election Commissioner Balochistan Office.

A simple and grand ceremony was held at the Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan, Quetta on the occasion of Independence Day Wednesday, in which all the officers and employees of the office participated

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A simple and grand ceremony was held at the Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan, Quetta on the occasion of Independence Day Wednesday, in which all the officers and employees of the office participated.

The ceremony was presided over by the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan, Mr. Ali Asghar Sial.

While addressing the ceremony, the Provincial Election Commissioner, said that this day is not only a reminder of the great blessing of independence, but also gives us a pledge to fulfill our national duties, democratic values and constitutional responsibilities wholeheartedly.

He said that Pakistan is the fruit of our collective sacrifices, and the role of every citizen is very important for its development and stability.

He said that on this day, we should pledge that we would not only love the country but also play our effective role in strengthening its democratic foundations.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Asghar Sial appreciated the efforts of the concerned staff for the successful organization of the Independence Day ceremony and paid tribute to their efforts.

During the ceremony, those employees of the office who demonstrated outstanding performance in their duties were also awarded certificates of appreciation and prizes.

The ceremony ended with the traditional ceremony of cutting the cake, in which all the participants prayed for the security, prosperity and development of the dear homeland.