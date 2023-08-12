Ceremony held to celebrate Independence Day in GCC&MS Khar

A grand ceremony was held in connection with the 76th Independence Day at Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences (GCC&MS) Khar, Bajaur with Prof. Sahibzada Muhammad Ayub, Prof. Attaullah Khan and students spoke on the topic of patriotism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A grand ceremony was held in connection with the 76th Independence Day at Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences (GCC&MS) Khar, Bajaur with Prof. Sahibzada Muhammad Ayub, Prof. Attaullah Khan and students spoke on the topic of patriotism.

Principal Prof.

Bakht Munir, in his presidential address on the theme of Pakistan's independence and maintaining its independence, emphasized to the students that Pakistan is our country and it is part of our faith and honor to love it and to serve it by performing our duties well.

Students should be wary of anti-national elements because anti-national elements are trying to harm this country by raising the sweetness of rights and emotional slogans on the poisonous pills of color, race, language and nationality. In the end, the program ended with a prayer and pledge for the stability and development of the country.