Ceremony Held To Celebrate World Journalists Day

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association (SWA) KP in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and International Sports Press Association, celebrated World Journalist Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association (SWA) KP in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and International Sports Press Association, celebrated World Journalist Day.

KP CM aide on Sports, Syed Fakhar Jehan attended the ceremony to this effect as a Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Cricketer, Muhammad Rizwan, Former World Champion Squash, Qamar Zaman, Secretary Asia AIPS, Amjad Aziz Malik, Former President Peshawar Press Club, M Riaz, Former Olympian, Rahim Khan and President SWA KP Sheraz Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, CM’s aide congratulated sports journalists on the day and highlighted their role in promotion of sports in the province. He also recalled efforts and steps taken by provincial government for promotion of sports and healthy activities.

He informed that work on four sports complex of merged districts in near completion and added that these sports facilities would be inaugurated in September. He said that sportsman would be provided monthly honorarium and steps would be taken to explore new talent

