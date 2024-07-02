Ceremony Held To Celebrate World Journalists Day
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 08:23 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association (SWA) KP in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and International Sports Press Association, celebrated World Journalist Day
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association (SWA) KP in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and International Sports Press Association, celebrated World Journalist Day.
KP CM aide on Sports, Syed Fakhar Jehan attended the ceremony to this effect as a Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Cricketer, Muhammad Rizwan, Former World Champion Squash, Qamar Zaman, Secretary Asia AIPS, Amjad Aziz Malik, Former President Peshawar Press Club, M Riaz, Former Olympian, Rahim Khan and President SWA KP Sheraz Khan.
Speaking on the occasion, CM’s aide congratulated sports journalists on the day and highlighted their role in promotion of sports in the province. He also recalled efforts and steps taken by provincial government for promotion of sports and healthy activities.
He informed that work on four sports complex of merged districts in near completion and added that these sports facilities would be inaugurated in September. He said that sportsman would be provided monthly honorarium and steps would be taken to explore new talent
Recent Stories
More Stories From Pakistan
-
50 vehicles challaned over violations2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly calls on CM Sindh2 minutes ago
-
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum1 hour ago
-
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora1 hour ago
-
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues1 hour ago
-
Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC1 hour ago
-
PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple sectors1 hour ago
-
Minister reviews monsoon preparations1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed1 hour ago
-
Senior minister announces commencement of second phase of anti-smog campaign1 hour ago
-
DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT2 hours ago
-
CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June2 hours ago