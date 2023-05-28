Ceremony held to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday organized a grand ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer here at District Secretariat of the party.

The ceremony was presided over by PML-N District President Rehan Malik Advocate and attended by party's district General Secretary Chaudhry Riaz Advocate, Dr Abdullah Zafri, Roshan Zameer Laghari Advocate, PML-N Yout Wing's District President Zeeshan Raj, Hashmat ur Rehman Advocate, Rizwan Khan Advocate, Zahid Rajput, Haji Abbas, Sheikh Mohammad Arif, Haji Maqbool Bhatti, Allah Nawaz, Qari Asmat Ullah, Ahmed Ali Rajput and a large number of workers.

The event was addressed by Rehan Malik, Chaudhry Riaz, Dr. Abdullah Zafri, Roshan Zameer Leghari, Zeeshan Raj, Hashmat ur Rahman, Danish Mujahid and Rizwan Saeed.

The nation celebrates May 28 as Youm-e-Takbeer every year as it was a historic day when the country conducted successful nuclear tests 25 years ago.

The speakers said that Pakistan became the first Islamic nuclear power due to the brave leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who made the country's defense impregnable.

Commenting on the May 9 incidents, they termed the day as one of the black days in the country's history.

They said it was terrorism and extremism done under the shadow of a political party. On that day, the Jinnah House was burnt while GHQ, Masajid and government property were attacked. They said the party leaders were kept inciting each other on the telephone. The speakers demanded that the people involved in these horrific acts must be punished by registering cases against them under Army act.

Moreover, they demanded that a complete ban should be imposed on the party involved in May 9 incidents.

The whole nation was standing with the Pak Army and other national institutions. Pakistan Army and other securityforces rendered many sacrifices for the sake of the country.