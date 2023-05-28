UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held To Celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Ceremony held to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday organized a grand ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer here at District Secretariat of the party.

The ceremony was presided over by PML-N District President Rehan Malik Advocate and attended by party's district General Secretary Chaudhry Riaz Advocate, Dr Abdullah Zafri, Roshan Zameer Laghari Advocate, PML-N Yout Wing's District President Zeeshan Raj, Hashmat ur Rehman Advocate, Rizwan Khan Advocate, Zahid Rajput, Haji Abbas, Sheikh Mohammad Arif, Haji Maqbool Bhatti, Allah Nawaz, Qari Asmat Ullah, Ahmed Ali Rajput and a large number of workers.

The event was addressed by Rehan Malik, Chaudhry Riaz, Dr. Abdullah Zafri, Roshan Zameer Leghari, Zeeshan Raj, Hashmat ur Rahman, Danish Mujahid and Rizwan Saeed.

The nation celebrates May 28 as Youm-e-Takbeer every year as it was a historic day when the country conducted successful nuclear tests 25 years ago.

The speakers said that Pakistan became the first Islamic nuclear power due to the brave leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who made the country's defense impregnable.

Commenting on the May 9 incidents, they termed the day as one of the black days in the country's history.

They said it was terrorism and extremism done under the shadow of a political party. On that day, the Jinnah House was burnt while GHQ, Masajid and government property were attacked. They said the party leaders were kept inciting each other on the telephone. The speakers demanded that the people involved in these horrific acts must be punished by registering cases against them under Army act.

Moreover, they demanded that a complete ban should be imposed on the party involved in May 9 incidents.

The whole nation was standing with the Pak Army and other national institutions. Pakistan Army and other securityforces rendered many sacrifices for the sake of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nuclear Dera Ismail Khan May Sunday Event Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

23 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

1 hour ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

1 hour ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.