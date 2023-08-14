Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Commemorate 76th Independence Day At Police Lines Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 09:16 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at the Police Lines Headquarters to mark the 76th Independence Day.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSPs, ASPs, religious scholars, peace committees, traders, lawyers, media, and other segments of society also attended the ceremony.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Khurram Ali mentioned the successful collaboration and support of religious scholars, traders, media, lawyers, and civil society is imperative.

RPO emphasized that Independence Day is a day of renewing commitments together to make country prosperous.

The role of the armed forces and police in safeguarding the nation and the country has always been exceptional, he added.

Pakistan came into existence after sacrifices, and now we all must work together to progress.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of Quaid-i-Azam: Unity, Faith, and Discipline.

Islam, the Constitution, and the law are our cornerstones, and we stand with the police for their implementation, he remarked.

At the end prayer was also held for the safety and progress of the country.

