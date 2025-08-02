Ceremony Held To Commemorate Police Martyrs Day In Nawabshah
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Every year on 4th August, Martyrs' Day is commemorated across Pakistan with great reverence, pride, and respect.
This solemn day reminds us of the brave sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the protection of our beloved homeland. Among them, the fifty valiant martyrs of Shaheed Benazirabad Police hold a place of great honor.
According to police spokesperson, these were the brave officers who embraced martyrdom while fighting fearlessly against terrorists, criminals, and anti-social elements.
These 50 heroes of Shaheed Benazirabad Police are not only a symbol of bravery for one district or department but are the pride of the Sindh Police and indeed of the entire law enforcement community of Pakistan.
Martyrs’ Day reminds us that the peace, security, and freedom we enjoy today are the result of these supreme sacrifices.
These gallant officers of Sindh Police, who stood firm against threats from the crowded streets of Karachi to the challenging terrain of the Kashmore riverine areas, are our true heroes.
Many of them embraced martyrdom at a young age, and their blood has infused anew life into the soil of Sindh.
Spokesperson expressed that the real message of Martyrs' Day is to never forget these sacrifices, to follow in their footsteps, and to assure their families that the entire nation honors their courage and remembers their loss with pride and gratitude.
He said that let us pledge that the sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain. We will continue their mission, uphold the rule of law, and stand firmly with Sindh Police and all our security forces.
And salute to the uniform, the symbol of duty and sacrifice!
