Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Livestock Department, in collaboration with a social organization, organized a ceremony to distribute cattle fodder among the rain affected farmers in Qasimabad on Wednesday.

Fodder was distributed among 1,000 cattle farmers belonging to flood and rain affected areas. Director Animal Breeding Sindh Ehtisham-ul-Haq Rana, Deputy Director Livestock Syed Sabir Ali Shah, Project Coordinator of The Rising Foundation Jam Farid Lakho and others participated.

Ehtisham ul Haque Rana said that fodder was being distributed on the special instructions of Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi.

"Cattle fodder has been distributed among 6,000 rain victims in different areas of Hyderabad, while the process of distributing cattle fodder is also going on in other areas of the district," he said.

Deputy Director Livestock Syed Sabir Ali Shah said that a large number of cattle died during the rains while several cattle were affected for which fodder was being distributed.