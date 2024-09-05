Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Eulogize Performance Of Polio Teams

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Ceremony held to eulogize performance of Polio teams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In order to recognize the performance of 10 union councils of taluka Kotri in polio campaign, a ceremony was held in Commerce Hall of Sindh University in collaboration with District Administration Jamshoro and Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wasan graced the occssion as a Chief guest

Addressing the event, the DC said that in the 80s, polio emerged a major disease in entire world but now this disease exists only in two countries in the world including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that to eliminate the disease, hard work and passion was needed and Jamshoro district is at the first place in Sindh which has shown best performance for polio prevention, which is a matter of pride for us.

The DC appealed to the public to cooperate with the polio workers who administer polio vaccines door to door so that the polio workers could demonstrate best performance.

District Health Officer Dr. Imamuddin Koso welcomed the guests - Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Kokar, PPHI Siuhan Zakir Hussain Simon, Chief Officer District Council Kailash Kumar, Dr. Officials of the Revenue Department participated

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan World Polio Jamshoro Kotri Commerce Event Best

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

6 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

6 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

8 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

9 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

9 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

10 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

10 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

10 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan