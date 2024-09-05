Ceremony held to eulogize performance of Polio teams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In order to recognize the performance of 10 union councils of taluka Kotri in polio campaign, a ceremony was held in Commerce Hall of Sindh University in collaboration with District Administration Jamshoro and Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wasan graced the occssion as a Chief guest

Addressing the event, the DC said that in the 80s, polio emerged a major disease in entire world but now this disease exists only in two countries in the world including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that to eliminate the disease, hard work and passion was needed and Jamshoro district is at the first place in Sindh which has shown best performance for polio prevention, which is a matter of pride for us.

The DC appealed to the public to cooperate with the polio workers who administer polio vaccines door to door so that the polio workers could demonstrate best performance.

District Health Officer Dr. Imamuddin Koso welcomed the guests - Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Kokar, PPHI Siuhan Zakir Hussain Simon, Chief Officer District Council Kailash Kumar, Dr. Officials of the Revenue Department participated