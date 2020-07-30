UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony Held To Express Solidarity With Families Of Police Martyrs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:32 PM

Ceremony held to express solidarity with families of police martyrs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that police officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, public service and security of people are valuable asset to the Police Department, and welfare of families of the martyrs is one of the top priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that police officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, public service and security of people are valuable asset to the Police Department, and welfare of families of the martyrs is one of the top priorities.

He said this while addressing a function held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Thursday to express solidarity with the families of the martyred police personnel.

He said that the Punjab police would never forget its brave martyrs, who put the safety and service of the citizens before their own lives. He said that as the additional IG, Welfare and Finance, he contributed to formulating the shahuda package for the welfare of the families of martyrs. In recognition of martyrs' sacrifices, the Punjab police celebrate Police Martyrs' Day on August 4 every year with great spirit and enthusiasm.

In the ceremony, families of 15 martyrs of Lahore Police including Mohammad Azam Seemab, Waris Ali, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Siddique, Waqas Ali, Tipu Farid, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Idrees, Mohammad Saeed, Shaukat Ali, Mohammad Asif, Shabbir Hussain, Niaz Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed and Qamar Shehzad were invited and the IG Punjab also gave away Eid gifts and cash to all of them from the department.

He said that during the corona epidemic, the police force performed its duties in the spirit of service and professionalism, which had been appreciated at the government and public levels.

The function was hosted by SP Headquarters Lahore Jameel Zafar, while other officers including CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab August All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

7 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

21 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

21 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

22 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.