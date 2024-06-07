Ceremony held to honor crime-fighting cops

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has recognized crime-fighting officers and personnel for their efforts in apprehending notorious Kacha criminals, solving blind murders, and combating serious crimes by awarding them commendation certificates and cash prizes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has recognized crime-fighting officers and personnel for their efforts in apprehending notorious Kacha criminals, solving blind murders, and combating serious crimes by awarding them commendation certificates and cash prizes.

He organized a special ceremony at the Central Police Office to honor the outstanding performance of police teams from the Bahawalpur region.

In this ceremony, seven teams from Rahim Yar Khan, six teams from Bahawalpur, and four teams from Bahawalnagar were awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes.

As per details, commendation certificates and cash prizes were awarded to TSI Muhammad Saleem and his team for bringing the dangerous criminals of the Indhar gang to justice.

Sub-Inspector Shafqat Ali was rewarded for recovering stolen goods worth 80 million rupees and arresting the culprits. Sub-Inspectors Ahmed Raza and Mahmood Ahmed were commended and rewarded for recovering a stolen vehicle worth 10 million rupees and arresting the culprits.

Sub-Inspector Asim Mustafa was honored with a commendation certificate and prize for arresting culprits involved in a blind murder using modern technology.

TSI Ghulam Abbas and his team received commendation certificates and cash prizes for bringing an inter-district dacoit gang to justice.

Inspector Muhammad Ali and his team were awarded for arresting 28 proclaimed offenders and 28 judicial absconders wanted in 10 heinous crime cases.

The IG Punjab praised the police teams for their excellent performance and encouraged them to respond to unjust criticism on the police force with increased diligence and outstanding performance. He emphasized that the bravery, determination, dedication, and spirit of sacrifice of the police force are their true strengths.

Additional IG Punjab, SP Admin Organized Crime Unit, and SP Traffic Headquarters Lahore also encouraged the police teams.