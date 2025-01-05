Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Honor PhD, MPhil Graduates Of Sindh University

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Ceremony held to honor PhD, MPhil graduates of Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A special ceremony was organized by the social forum "Jano" to honor students from Sindh University who recently completed their PhD and MPhil degrees.

The event was graced by Prof. Dr. Mithat from Selchuk University in Konya, Turkey, as the chief guest.

During the ceremony, Dr. Ali Akbar Hingorjo, Dr. Gulzar Usman, and Dr. Soju Mal were congratulated for earning their PhD degrees, while Zafar Mangi was lauded for completing his MPhil. As a token of appreciation, they were presented with the iconic Sindhi literary masterpiece Shah Jo Risalo.

Representatives from civil society, including Najmuddin Jamali, Abbas Khuhro, Khalid Babbar, Dadan Mehr, Faqir Nawaz, Amir Haider Babbar, Rab Nawaz Rind, Ali Muhammad Kalwar, Vinod Kumar Balani, Inayat Brohi, and Washumal Katri, attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Prof.

Dr. Mithat congratulated the graduates, emphasizing the importance of advanced education across diverse fields.

He expressed his admiration for the talent and potential of Pakistani youth and reiterated Turkey's commitment to supporting and encouraging higher education opportunities for them.

Speaking on the occasion, Faqir Nawaz highlighted the objectives of the "Jano" forum, stating, "This platform is dedicated to cultural, social, and environmental preservation while promoting harmony and peace in society."

He further added, "Our youth have proven their capabilities not only nationally but globally. It is our duty to encourage and support them, which is why this event was organized."

The ceremony marked a celebration of academic achievement and a step toward fostering stronger cultural and educational ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

