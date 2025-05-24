Ceremony held to honor Punjab Assembly’s young parliamentarians forum board

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held at a local hotel in honor of the Young Parliamentarians Forum Board of the Punjab Assembly, here on Saturday.

Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq graced the event as chief guests.

The ceremony was also attended by Punjab Assembly Secretary General Chaudhry Aamir Habib, honorable Members of the Assembly, board members of the Young Parliamentarians Forum, and other distinguished participants.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that the Young Parliamentarians Forum is an effective platform for the political guidance and training of youth, enabling them to showcase their abilities at the national level. He emphasized that young leadership represents the future of the country and that it is essential to channel their talents in a positive direction. He paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, under whose guidance the Assembly has successfully empowered the youth through such platforms.

Forum President Amna Sheikh, in her address, said that the Young Parliamentarians Forum will not only establish linkages with all legislative assemblies in Pakistan but will also build partnerships with international institutions to provide young representatives opportunities for global exposure, learning, and development. She emphasized that meaningful participation of the youth in the legislative process is one of the core objectives of the Forum.

President Amna Sheikh further stressed that the dream of national development remains incomplete without the active involvement of the youth. She also extended her gratitude to Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for establishing this vital platform for young parliamentarians.

Senior Vice President of the Forum Mansoor Azam Sindhu described the Forum as a voice for young representatives, adding that it will ensure their active role in the policy-making process.