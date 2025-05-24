Ceremony Held To Honor Punjab Assembly’s Young Parliamentarians Forum Board
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held at a local hotel in honor of the Young Parliamentarians Forum Board of the Punjab Assembly, here on Saturday.
Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq graced the event as chief guests.
The ceremony was also attended by Punjab Assembly Secretary General Chaudhry Aamir Habib, honorable Members of the Assembly, board members of the Young Parliamentarians Forum, and other distinguished participants.
Addressing the gathering, Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that the Young Parliamentarians Forum is an effective platform for the political guidance and training of youth, enabling them to showcase their abilities at the national level. He emphasized that young leadership represents the future of the country and that it is essential to channel their talents in a positive direction. He paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, under whose guidance the Assembly has successfully empowered the youth through such platforms.
Forum President Amna Sheikh, in her address, said that the Young Parliamentarians Forum will not only establish linkages with all legislative assemblies in Pakistan but will also build partnerships with international institutions to provide young representatives opportunities for global exposure, learning, and development. She emphasized that meaningful participation of the youth in the legislative process is one of the core objectives of the Forum.
President Amna Sheikh further stressed that the dream of national development remains incomplete without the active involvement of the youth. She also extended her gratitude to Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for establishing this vital platform for young parliamentarians.
Senior Vice President of the Forum Mansoor Azam Sindhu described the Forum as a voice for young representatives, adding that it will ensure their active role in the policy-making process.
Recent Stories
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries
Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACS inaugurates anti-polio drive in South Punjab4 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 699,000 over poor hygiene4 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to honor Punjab Assembly’s young parliamentarians forum board4 minutes ago
-
Govt taking historic steps to protect wildlife : CM4 minutes ago
-
Govt to ensure implementation of fixed sugar prices: Rana Tanveer14 minutes ago
-
Social media platform ‘X’ faces global outage14 minutes ago
-
CM Murad praises KVTC graduates as beacons of empowerment, resilience14 minutes ago
-
Gwadar emerging as global trade and economic hub: DG GDA24 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in Attock24 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination from May 26 to protect over 10.6 mln children in Sindh24 minutes ago
-
Pole collapse disrupts power supply to Sangjani Plant affecting water supply to twin cities: WASA34 minutes ago
-
Researchers analyze Pakistan-India Conflict, Highlight role of memes and misinformation34 minutes ago