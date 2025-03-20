Ceremony held to honor Sir John Marshall on his birth anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

TAXILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A memorable ceremony was held here at the lush green lawns of Taxila Museum, under the shade of trees, to pay tribute to Sir John Marshall on his birth anniversary.

The event jointly organized by the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan (GRCP), the Directorate General of Archeology Punjab/Taxila Museum, and Taxila Baithak on Wednesday was attended by archaeologists, historians, scholars, heritage enthusiasts, representatives of civil society, students, and researchers.

Highlighting the invaluable contributions of Sir John Marshall, Ms. Humaira Naz, Deputy Director (SRO) Taxila Museum, said his efforts led to the establishment of modern archeology in South Asia.

His dedicated work not only introduced the ancient Gandhara civilization to the world but also played a crucial role in preserving historic cities like Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, she added.

She emphasized that protecting historical sites was not only a national duty but also an “integral part of our identity”.

She urged the government and the public to take necessary steps to bridge the gap between museums and civil society so that heritage preservation could be more effective.

Riaz Ahmed, Project Coordinator, Gandhara Resource Centre Pakistan, stated that Sir John Marshall's research brought ancient civilizations to the forefront of modern academia.

He stressed that more research projects should be launched to highlight the significance of historical cities like Taxila, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

He said the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan was actively working on initiatives to engage the public, especially the younger generation, in understanding and safeguarding their cultural and historical heritage.

Raja Noor Muhammad Nizami, an expert in archeology and history, said Sir John Marshall's research efforts helped unveil many hidden secrets of history.

“We should learn from his contributions and take further steps to protect our cultural heritage so that these historical sites do not vanish,” he stressed.

Malik Ali Ashtar, a historian, Taxila expert, and researcher, highlighted how Sir John Marshall’s research played a pivotal role in introducing the historical significance of Taxila to the world. He emphasized the need for further research, preservation, and international recognition of Taxila.

Tahir Salman, a numismatic expert, said,"Nations that forget their identity, culture, civilization, and heritage have no place in history and eventually disappear from existence."

He stressed the importance of Pakistan taking more practical steps to protect its historical legacy.

A resolution was adopted in the event proposing that March 19 be observed annually as Sir John Marshall Day to honour his contributions and take significant steps for the preservation and promotion of Taxila’s cultural heritage.

Furthermore, Taxila Museum, Punjab Archaeology, Taxila Baithak, and Gandhara Resource Centre would collaboratively work towards the cause, ensuring the representation of civil society in the process.

It was also proposed to rename Taxila Museum Road as "Sir John Marshall Road", ensuring his legacy was remembered forever.

Iftikharuddin Siddiqui, the grandson of Ahmed Din Siddiqui, an assistant to Sir John Marshall, also expressed his views on the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with a collective commitment from all participants to celebrate the day with great enthusiasm every year and to intensify efforts to protect and promote Taxila's cultural heritage.