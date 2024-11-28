Ceremony Held To Honor Teachers At Khanewal Public School And University College
Published November 28, 2024
Khanewal (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) In line with the directives of the Government of Punjab, a prestigious ceremony titled “Salam Teachers” was organized at Khanewal Public school and University College to pay tribute to the invaluable contributions of teachers - the architects of the nation.
The event's chief guest was the institution’s esteemed Principal, Hafiz Muhammad Rashid Saeed Rana.
The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a Na’at in honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The gathering witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Registrar Ms. Naseem Kosar, Girls’ Wing Executive Mrs.
Musarrat Gilani, Boys’ Wing Executive Muhammad Sultan Bhatti, Prep School Executive Shazia Ahmed Khagga, PRO Nasira Shahid, other faculty members, and students.
In his address, Principal Hafiz Muhammad Rashid Saeed Rana emphasized the pivotal role of teachers in shaping society. He highlighted that teachers dedicate their knowledge, hard work, and commitment to refining the lives of students, making them valuable members of the community. The “Salam Teachers” ceremony aimed to recognize and celebrate the tireless efforts of teachers, who not only impart knowledge but also instill values, ethics, and life skills.
