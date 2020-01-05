UrduPoint.com
Ceremony Held To Mark Birth Anniversary Of ZAB

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Ceremony held to mark birth anniversary of ZAB

MULTAN, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Scores of workers of Pakistan People Party (PPP) organized a ceremony to mark the birthday ceremony of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), here on Sunday.

The ceremony was chaired by divisional president PPP Khalid Hanif Lodhi.

The workers also cut cake and paid rich tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for his matchless services for the country.

They stated that the mission of Zulfiqar Bhutto would continue in future. They stated that ZAB played vital role in ensuring delivery of rights to common men in the country. The workers also prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.

