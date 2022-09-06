Ceremony held to mark Defence Day

The Defence Day was observed with zeal,enthusiasm and national spirit in the district on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Defence Day was observed with zeal,enthusiasm and national spirit in the district on Tuesday.

The day dawned with special prayers in all mosques for solidarity, integrity, prosperity and progress of the country.

The main "Hilal-e-Istaqlal" hoisting ceremony was held at the Sialkot Fort in which Station Commander Brigadier Hameedullah performed the hoisting ceremony.

Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, District Police Officer (DPO) Zeeshan Raza, Administrator Municipal Corporation Awais Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Osama Sharon Niazi and people from all walks of life attended in the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said the Pakistan armed forces defeated the Indian army and set a supreme example of bravery and foiled nefarious designs of the enemy in the 1965 war.

|"Today is the day to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1965 war who sacrificed theirlives for survival and security of the nation", they added.