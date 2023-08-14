Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Mark I Day In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Ceremony held to mark I Day in Tank

A ceremony was held in Government High School No.1 here to mark the 76th Independence Day, here Monday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held in Government High school No.1 here to mark the 76th Independence Day, here Monday.

The ceremony was organized by the District Administration, Youth Office, and sports Office wherein the boys and girls students delivered speeches on freedom and presented tableaus and Naats.

Shaheed Sher Nawaz's father was specially invited to the event which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner of Tank Muhammad Shoaib, Sector Commander Sohail Bajwa, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, School Principal Qayyum Nawaz, officers of the education department and the members of Christian community led by Asiya Khan.

At the end of the ceremony, DC Muhammad Shoaib and Sector Commander Sahib distributed shields and cash prizes among the children.

